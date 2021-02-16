KBO's Bears bring back free agent pitcher Yoo Hee-kwan
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club Doosan Bears announced Tuesday they've re-signed free agent pitcher Yoo Hee-kwan to a new one-year contract.
More than two weeks into the Bears' spring training, the 34-year-old left-hander has agreed to an incentive-laden deal worth up to 1 billion won (US$910,270). He'll be paid 300 million won in guaranteed salary -- down from 470 million won in 2020 -- and can make up to 700 million won in incentives.
Yoo had been one of just two remaining free agents in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), along with right-hander Lee Yong-chan, who also pitched for the Bears last year.
Yoo went 10-11 with a 5.02 ERA in 27 starts. He became just the fourth pitcher in KBO history to reach double figures in victories in eight straight seasons, but most of his other statistics fell across the board from 2019.
The soft-tosser was considered nearly unplayable during the postseason because of his lack of velocity and penchant for serving up long balls. He lasted just one-third of an inning in his lone postseason start, in the second round against the KT Wiz, and was held out of the Korean Series against the NC Dinos.
Yoo averaged 129 kph (80.2 mph) with his four-seam fastball last year, the slowest among all KBO starters.
Despite his shortcomings, Yoo has managed to find ways to win games throughout his career. He made his KBO debut in 2009 but didn't get his first W until 2013. And from 2013 to 2020, he ranks second among all KBO hurlers with 97 wins, behind only Yang Hyeon-jong (110 wins), former Kia Tigers ace who signed with the Texas Rangers last week.
"This took longer than I'd expected, and I am relieved to get it done," Yoo said. "I will try to get myself into pitching shape as soon as possible. I'll be reporting to camp late, and I'm going to have to really bear down and prepare for the new season."
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
