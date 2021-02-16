KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
GCH Corp 43,700 UP 1,850
AmoreG 62,500 DN 1,100
HyundaiMtr 247,500 0
TaekwangInd 964,000 DN 23,000
BukwangPharm 23,000 DN 100
ILJIN MATERIALS 78,000 UP 100
SamyangFood 93,400 UP 300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,650 UP 450
CJ CheilJedang 432,000 UP 3,000
Daewoong 41,000 DN 2,100
NEXENTIRE 7,500 DN 160
CHONGKUNDANG 190,000 UP 1,000
KCC 215,000 DN 1,000
SKBP 151,500 DN 500
Daesang 27,700 UP 650
Hyundai M&F INS 20,650 DN 50
SKNetworks 5,290 UP 60
ORION Holdings 14,500 UP 50
DongkukStlMill 8,670 UP 290
DB HiTek 66,500 UP 1,600
HyundaiEng&Const 43,000 DN 50
CUCKOO HOMESYS 39,300 DN 300
SamsungF&MIns 172,000 DN 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 24,150 DN 700
Kogas 33,300 DN 400
Hanwha 33,800 UP 150
CJ 98,600 DN 1,000
JWPHARMA 31,200 DN 50
LGInt 27,150 DN 150
Binggrae 57,700 UP 100
LotteChilsung 125,000 DN 3,000
Hyosung 92,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,930 UP 120
POSCO 271,500 UP 3,500
SPC SAMLIP 73,100 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 204,000 UP 8,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,300 DN 1,350
KUMHOTIRE 4,100 DN 10
DB INSURANCE 38,700 UP 100
SamsungElec 84,900 UP 700
