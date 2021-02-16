Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All News 15:42 February 16, 2021

NHIS 11,650 0
SK Discovery 70,800 UP 4,300
LS 72,000 UP 2,100
GC Corp 438,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE 35,250 UP 50
GS E&C 40,000 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 91,800 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 32,850 UP 50
HITEJINRO 35,300 UP 1,350
Yuhan 66,400 DN 800
CJ LOGISTICS 179,000 UP 5,500
DOOSAN 51,000 DN 900
HANKOOK & COMPANY 21,050 DN 50
KiaMtr 85,700 0
SK hynix 132,500 UP 500
Youngpoong 553,000 UP 19,000
SsangyongCement 7,040 UP 100
KAL 29,100 DN 900
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,680 DN 60
LG Corp. 111,500 UP 2,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 153,500 UP 3,500
BoryungPharm 20,700 UP 500
L&L 13,250 UP 150
LOTTE Fine Chem 56,800 DN 100
HYUNDAI STEEL 40,300 DN 100
Shinsegae 254,000 UP 8,000
Nongshim 291,500 UP 2,000
SGBC 109,500 DN 1,500
GS Retail 35,700 UP 150
Ottogi 581,000 UP 5,000
IlyangPharm 52,900 DN 1,600
F&F 122,500 DN 2,500
NamsunAlum 4,365 UP 30
MERITZ SECU 3,810 DN 5
HtlShilla 82,000 UP 300
Hanmi Science 74,700 DN 1,400
SamsungElecMech 201,500 DN 500
Hanssem 106,000 DN 2,500
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 43,200 UP 300
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,150 0
(MORE)

