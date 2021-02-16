KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 803,000 DN 2,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,100 UP 140
SKC 136,500 0
KPIC 393,500 UP 27,000
DL 86,300 UP 300
HDC HOLDINGS 11,500 0
S-1 83,700 DN 100
KSOE 106,000 DN 1,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 52,900 UP 400
OCI 120,000 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 62,500 UP 400
KorZinc 421,500 UP 6,500
SamsungHvyInd 6,600 DN 70
SYC 62,900 UP 100
HyundaiMipoDock 51,500 DN 600
IS DONGSEO 55,000 UP 1,300
S-Oil 88,200 DN 500
LG Innotek 211,000 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 311,500 UP 5,500
HMM 15,100 DN 250
HYUNDAI WIA 90,300 DN 800
KumhoPetrochem 267,000 UP 2,500
Mobis 334,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,900 DN 1,500
Hanchem 230,500 DN 2,000
DWS 57,300 UP 1,000
KEPCO 23,550 DN 200
SamsungSecu 39,750 0
KG DONGBU STL 11,300 0
SKTelecom 251,000 UP 5,000
S&T MOTIV 66,800 DN 100
HyundaiElev 46,450 UP 2,000
ZINUS 95,600 UP 1,200
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,350 DN 200
Hanon Systems 17,500 DN 300
SK 303,500 UP 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 78,400 DN 3,200
Handsome 36,900 0
Asiana Airlines 15,000 DN 50
COWAY 72,300 UP 1,200
