SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 803,000 DN 2,000

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,100 UP 140

SKC 136,500 0

KPIC 393,500 UP 27,000

DL 86,300 UP 300

HDC HOLDINGS 11,500 0

S-1 83,700 DN 100

KSOE 106,000 DN 1,000

HANWHA SOLUTIONS 52,900 UP 400

OCI 120,000 UP 1,000

LS ELECTRIC 62,500 UP 400

KorZinc 421,500 UP 6,500

SamsungHvyInd 6,600 DN 70

SYC 62,900 UP 100

HyundaiMipoDock 51,500 DN 600

IS DONGSEO 55,000 UP 1,300

S-Oil 88,200 DN 500

LG Innotek 211,000 0

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 311,500 UP 5,500

HMM 15,100 DN 250

HYUNDAI WIA 90,300 DN 800

KumhoPetrochem 267,000 UP 2,500

Mobis 334,000 UP 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 42,900 DN 1,500

Hanchem 230,500 DN 2,000

DWS 57,300 UP 1,000

KEPCO 23,550 DN 200

SamsungSecu 39,750 0

KG DONGBU STL 11,300 0

SKTelecom 251,000 UP 5,000

S&T MOTIV 66,800 DN 100

HyundaiElev 46,450 UP 2,000

ZINUS 95,600 UP 1,200

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,350 DN 200

Hanon Systems 17,500 DN 300

SK 303,500 UP 1,500

ShinpoongPharm 78,400 DN 3,200

Handsome 36,900 0

Asiana Airlines 15,000 DN 50

COWAY 72,300 UP 1,200

(MORE)