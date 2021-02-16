KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DONGSUH 39,150 DN 700
IBK 8,440 DN 30
SamsungEng 13,300 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 133,000 UP 1,000
PanOcean 5,140 UP 220
SAMSUNG CARD 32,000 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 20,250 UP 200
KT 26,550 UP 1,850
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL179500 DN2000
LOTTE TOUR 18,100 UP 1,100
LG Uplus 12,650 UP 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 73,400 UP 200
LOTTE SHOPPING 119,000 0
KT&G 80,100 0
DHICO 11,850 DN 300
Doosanfc 61,900 DN 1,900
LG Display 24,900 UP 50
Kangwonland 25,150 UP 500
NCsoft 1,015,000 UP 16,000
NAVER 394,000 UP 8,500
Kakao 514,000 UP 12,000
KIWOOM 150,500 UP 1,000
DSME 26,900 DN 200
DSINFRA 8,360 DN 150
DWEC 6,130 DN 30
DongwonF&B 198,500 UP 13,000
KEPCO KPS 28,050 DN 50
LGH&H 1,627,000 DN 53,000
LGCHEM 978,000 DN 12,000
KEPCO E&C 18,450 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 80,700 UP 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,500 DN 200
LGELECTRONICS 172,500 UP 7,500
Celltrion 325,000 DN 8,000
Huchems 25,400 UP 1,550
DAEWOONG PHARM 141,000 DN 6,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 81,400 UP 100
KIH 90,400 DN 1,300
LOTTE Himart 38,650 UP 150
GS 40,200 UP 250
