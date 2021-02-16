KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
CJ CGV 27,050 DN 350
LIG Nex1 41,600 DN 1,150
Fila Holdings 43,150 DN 350
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 211,500 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,050 UP 150
HANWHA LIFE 2,965 UP 20
AMOREPACIFIC 233,000 UP 500
FOOSUNG 12,250 UP 250
SK Innovation 284,500 UP 500
POONGSAN 33,100 UP 2,250
KBFinancialGroup 45,050 DN 250
Hansae 18,300 DN 450
LG HAUSYS 78,600 DN 1,100
Youngone Corp 37,900 UP 100
CSWIND 86,100 DN 2,400
GKL 15,550 UP 100
KOLON IND 58,000 UP 2,000
HanmiPharm 364,000 DN 7,500
BNK Financial Group 5,860 UP 40
emart 189,000 UP 11,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY474 50 DN700
KOLMAR KOREA 53,100 UP 300
HANJINKAL 60,300 DN 300
DoubleUGames 62,300 UP 100
CUCKOO 118,000 UP 1,500
COSMAX 107,500 0
MANDO 71,200 DN 600
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 796,000 DN 4,000
INNOCEAN 62,900 UP 500
Doosan Bobcat 36,500 UP 300
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,150 DN 200
Netmarble 136,000 UP 1,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S274000 DN500
ORION 131,500 UP 8,000
HANWHA SYSTEMS 20,200 DN 350
BGF Retail 174,500 DN 3,000
SKCHEM 391,500 UP 500
HDC-OP 29,100 DN 350
WooriFinancialGroup 9,620 DN 30
DL E&C 115,500 UP 1,000
