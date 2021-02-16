KBO's reigning saves leader ruled out for 12 weeks with ankle injury
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- The reigning saves king in South Korean baseball will be sidelined for about three months with an ankle injury.
The Kiwoom Heroes of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced Tuesday their closer Cho Sang-woo will be out for 12 weeks with torn ligaments in his left ankle.
Cho suffered that injury after rolling his ankle while covering the first base bag during a fielding drill at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul last Wednesday.
Spring training for KBO clubs began on Feb. 1, and the regular season is scheduled to start on April 3. If Cho remains on schedule during his rehab, he will likely miss about a month of regular season action.
Cho, 26, led all KBO closers last year with 33 saves, while recording a 2.15 ERA in 54 1/3 innings. Cho struck out 64 batters for a strikeout-per-nine innings ratio of 10.6, the second-highest mark of his career.
At the start of Tuesday's practice, Kiwoom manager Hong Won-ki said he has plenty of solid relievers who can step up during Cho's absence.
Cho is one of the KBO's hardest throwers and can routinely touch 150 kilometers per hour (93.2 miles per hour), but Hong said velocity won't be as important as experience when selecting his temporary closer.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to perform on 'MTV Unplugged' this month
-
2
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
3
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
4
BTS hit 'DNA' exceeds 1.2 bln views on YouTube
-
5
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
1
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
2
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
3
BTS to perform on 'MTV Unplugged' this month
-
4
BTS hit 'DNA' exceeds 1.2 bln views on YouTube
-
5
Singer Rain to release first EP in three years next month
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to begin inoculations on Feb. 26, administering AstraZeneca's vaccine to seniors on hold
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea to launch new-format social distancing campaign in March, Moon says
-
3
Cold wave advisory issued for Seoul and most parts of Korea
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
5
Over 5,000 virus rule violations reported during Lunar New Year holiday