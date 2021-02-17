Full text of opinion piece by India's foreign secretary
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the full text of an opinion piece titled, "Moving beyond Paris, India steps up its climate ambitions," by Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla.
Moving beyond Paris, India steps up its climate ambitions
Five years after the Paris Agreement, India is among the few developing countries that are not only meeting their "green" targets but aspiring to more ambitious ones.
At the recent Climate Ambition Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi articulated India's approach, saying that we must set our sights "even higher", without losing sight of the past. He added that India would not only achieve its Paris Agreement targets, but exceed them.
At the U.N. Climate Action Summit in 2019, PM Modi emphasized the practical steps taken by India across all areas, including energy, industry, transport, agriculture and protection of green spaces, in our whole-of-society journey in climate action and ambition.
India recognizes that climate change cannot be fought in silos. It requires an integrated, comprehensive and holistic approach. It requires innovation and adoption of new and sustainable technologies. India has mainstreamed climate in its national developmental and industrial strategies.
Energy is at the center of all climate strategies. India has become a clean energy powerhouse and a leader in energy transition from carbon dioxide-producing sources to renewables and non-fossil-fuel sources.
We intend to keep harnessing India's renewable energy potential. Our renewable energy capacity is now fourth largest globally and the capacity expansion being undertaken is one of the largest in the world. The bulk of this will come from the cleanest energy source, the sun.
India initially committed to 175 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2022. We have gone further and expect to cross 220 GW by 2022 and 450 GW by 2030. We are working to ensure that 40% of India's electric power is from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030. This clean energy push goes hand-in-hand with efforts to reduce emissions intensity of our economy by 33-35% (from 2005 levels) by 2030.
The Ujala scheme, a national drive to use LED lamps, is reducing CO2 emissions by 38.5 million tonnes every year. The Ujjwala scheme, which has provided over 80 million households access to clean cooking gas, is one of the largest clean energy initiatives in the world.
Climate action and sustainability is being brought into Government schemes across multiple sectors. Our Smart Cities Mission is helping 100 cities become more sustainable and adapt to the challenges of climate change. The National Clean Air Programme aims to reduce air pollution (PM2.5 and PM10) by 20-30% in the next four years.
The Jal Jeevan Mission, which aims to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections by 2024 to all households in rural India, has a strong sustainability focus.
More trees are being planted and degraded land reclaimed to create a carbon "sink" to absorb 2.5-3 billion tonnes of CO2.
We are also working to create a green transport network to offset polluting emissions in India's big cities. We are building next-generation infrastructure such as mass transit systems, green highways and waterways. A national electric mobility plan is creating an e-mobility ecosystem aiming to make over 30% of all vehicles on India's roads electric.
These initiatives are for our own good as India is among those most vulnerable to the impact of climate change.
There is still a long way to go but these efforts are already paying dividends. India's emission intensity has reduced by 21% over 2005-2014. Over the next decade, we expect even greater reductions.
India will be a responsible global citizen in the climate space. We are going beyond our Paris Agreement commitments and also adopting innovative instruments to further international cooperation in climate action.
We have initiated international organisations like International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure that are working on creating global low-carbon pathways. Over 80 countries have joined, making the International Solar Alliance one of the fastest-growing international bodies. We hope ROK will join and contribute to these important international organisations soon. This will be in keeping with ROK's commitment to Carbon Neutrality by 2050 and to the underlying principles of the Green New Deal. India will work closely with ROK within our Special Strategic Partnership to find synergies between our national initiatives and international efforts.
The combination of national action and responsible international citizenship makes India unique amongst developing countries, placing it on the path to leadership in thought and action on climate.
