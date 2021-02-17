Full text of opinion piece by India's foreign secretary

We have initiated international organisations like International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure that are working on creating global low-carbon pathways. Over 80 countries have joined, making the International Solar Alliance one of the fastest-growing international bodies. We hope ROK will join and contribute to these important international organisations soon. This will be in keeping with ROK's commitment to Carbon Neutrality by 2050 and to the underlying principles of the Green New Deal. India will work closely with ROK within our Special Strategic Partnership to find synergies between our national initiatives and international efforts.