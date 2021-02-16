N. Korea attempted to steal COVID-19 vaccine, treatment technology via hacking: NIS
All News 17:34 February 16, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korea has attempted to hack the servers of a local drug manufacturer to obtain technology information on the company's coronavirus vaccine and treatment, the state intelligence agency told lawmakers Tuesday.
They said the National Intelligence Service (NIS) unveiled the information during a closed-door session of the National Assembly's intelligence committee.
