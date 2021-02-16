Coway Q4 net income up 250.1 pct. to 67.4 bln won
All News 18:02 February 16, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Coway Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 67.4 billion won (US$61.3 million), up 250.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period rose 190.9 percent on-year to 129.8 billion won. Revenue increased 8.6 percent to 862.6 billion won.
(END)
