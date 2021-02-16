Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Coway 2020 net income up 21.8 pct. to 404.7 bln won

All News 18:02 February 16, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- Coway Co. on Tuesday reported its 2020 net income of 404.7 billion won (US$367.9 million), up 21.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 606.4 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 458.3 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue rose 7.2 percent to 3.23 trillion won.
(END)

