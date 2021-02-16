S. Korea vows to work with new WTO chief to strengthen multilateral trade system
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will work closely with new World Trade Organization (WTO) Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to strengthen the multilateral trade system, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
The former finance minister of Nigeria was confirmed as the new head of the world trade body on Monday. Her rival, South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, withdrew her bid from the leadership race early this month.
"The government has contributed constructively to drawing consensus in the selection process for the new director-general," a ministry official said.
"We will cooperate closely with the new director-general to strengthen the multilateral trade system centered on the WTO," the official said.
Yoo and Okonjo-Iweala were the two finalists in the race. The WTO said in October that Okonjo-Iweala had garnered more support than Yoo from the WTO's 164 member states.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS to perform on 'MTV Unplugged' this month
-
2
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
3
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
4
BTS hit 'DNA' exceeds 1.2 bln views on YouTube
-
5
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
1
Pop powerhouses Big Hit, YG, Universal Music team up for streaming platform
-
2
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
3
BTS to perform on 'MTV Unplugged' this month
-
4
BTS hit 'DNA' exceeds 1.2 bln views on YouTube
-
5
Singer Rain to release first EP in three years next month
-
1
(2nd LD) S. Korea to begin inoculations on Feb. 26, administering AstraZeneca's vaccine to seniors on hold
-
2
(LEAD) S. Korea to launch new-format social distancing campaign in March, Moon says
-
3
Cold wave advisory issued for Seoul and most parts of Korea
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
5
Over 5,000 virus rule violations reported during Lunar New Year holiday