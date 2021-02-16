N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark late father's birthday
SEOUL, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the mausoleum of his late father in Pyongyang on Tuesday to mark his father's birthday, state media reported.
Kim paid tribute at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where former leader Kim Jong-il's body lies in state, the Korean Central News Agency said. Also enshrined at the mausoleum is the body of Kim Il-sung, the national founder and grandfather of the current leader.
Kim has not skipped a visit to the mausoleum on his late father's birthday since taking office in late 2011. Observers say that North Korea appears to be marking the 79th birth anniversary in a low-key manner amid the nationwide campaign against the global COVID-19 pandemic that has wreaked havoc on its already fragile economy.
