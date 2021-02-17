Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Biden unlikely to meet other leaders in person for couple of months: White House

All News 04:44 February 17, 2021

WASHINGTON, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden is unlikely to hold in-person meetings with other foreign leaders at least for the next couple of months, a White House spokesperson said Tuesday.

"It will be a couple of months before the president invites a foreign leader to meet in person here at the White House," White House press secretary Jen Psaki told a daily press briefing.

Psaki earlier said the president had no plans to travel abroad in the near future, partly because of health concerns caused by the COVID-19 pandemic but also because of his ongoing efforts to get the health crisis at home under control.

Instead, Biden has held telephone conversations with a number of foreign leaders since taking office on Jan. 20, including South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

In their Feb. 4 call, Moon and Biden agreed to meet in person as soon as the COVID-19 situation was stabilized, Moon's office said earlier.

