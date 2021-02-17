U.S. sure to consult closely with S. Korea on N. Korea policy: ambassador
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Feb. 16 (Yonhap) -- The United States is expected to consult closely with South Korea while working to come up with a new approach toward North Korea, South Korea's ambassador to the United States said Tuesday.
Amb. Lee Soo-hyuck also said he has already met with Kurt Campbell, Indo-Pacific policy coordinator on the White House National Security Council.
"The Biden administration agrees that the North Korean nuclear problem is an urgent issue and is undertaking a policy review to come up with a comprehensive North Korea policy," Lee said in an online meeting with reporters here.
The new U.S. administration has said it will review its "entire" approach and policy toward North Korea to find the best way forward in dealing with Pyongyang.
"And the U.S. is especially emphasizing the importance of consultation and coordination with South Korea in that process," he said. "I believe the sides will be able to jointly come up with a strategy of how to approach North Korea through closely discussion and coordination."
Lee said he met with Campbell on Jan. 29, about a week after President Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20.
"One of the key characteristics of the Biden administration is that it says it will restore and strengthen U.S. relations with its allies," the ambassador said.
"The U.S.' strong commitment to the South Korea-U.S. alliance has been reaffirmed on several occasions, including the call between their leaders," he added, referring to the call between Biden and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in held Feb. 4.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
