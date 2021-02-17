Korean-language dailies

-- Cheong Wa Dae senior aide offers resignation 1 month into appointment (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Cheong Wa Dae senior aide offers to resign after justice minister's reshuffle of prosecutors (Kookmin Daily)

-- NIS chief says agency's past surveillance documents illegal (Donga llbo)

-- Cheong Wa Dae senior aide abruptly offers to resign less than 2 months into term (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Pfizer vaccine schedule moved up to next month (Segye Times)

-- Cheong Wa Dae senior aide offered to resign again after Moon's rejection (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Cheong Wa Dae senior aide offers to resign 2 months into term in clash over justice minister's prosecution reshuffle (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Top 100 companies have 56 executives born in 80s (Hankyoreh)

-- Chaos over Cheong Wa Dae senior aide's resignation offer (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Office workers also work part-time jobs at every opportunity (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Out of nowhere, ruling party proposes prescreening packaging material (Korea Economic Daily)

