(LEAD) Moon's senior secretary offers to quit over prosecution reshuffle: Cheong Wa Dae
(ATTN: CHANGES headline; UPDATES throughout with Cheong Wa Dae's announcement)
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's senior secretary for civil affairs and justice has repeatedly offered to resign in protest over the latest reshuffle of senior prosecutors led by new Justice Minister Park Beom-kye, Cheong Wa Dae confirmed Wednesday.
Moon, however, rejected the resignation offer by Shin Hyun-soo, a former career prosecutor appointed to the post less than two months ago, while he remains intent on stepping down, according to a senior Cheong Wa Dae official.
Shin is known to have feuded with the minister over personnel affairs related to the prosecution service.
"It's a fact that there were differences (between the two) over the matter and (Shin) expressed his intention to resign a few times," the official told reporters on the customary condition of anonymity.
The president has refused to accept his resignation, and there's "no change in the situation," the official stressed.
Shin is continuing to work at Cheong Wa Dae, attending routine meetings, he added.
The official dismissed reports of internal rifts between Shin and his colleagues at Cheong Wa Dae office as untrue.
Shin is reportedly upset with a decision to keep Lee Sung-yoon, head of the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office, in the position and promote Shim Jae-cheol, widely considered close to former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, to the post of leading the Seoul Southern District Prosecutor's Office.
Lee and Shim are key officials viewed as having a row with the top prosecutor amid the Moon administration's controversial prosecution reform drive.
The senior secretary also reportedly recommended that some top prosecutors close to Yoon be reinstated, which was not accepted.
With his opinions ignored, he apparently thinks that he has no reason to stay in the job, an informed source said.
Shin is the first senior presidential secretary for civil affairs and justice with a prosecution career since Moon's inauguration in May 2017.
The president's pick of Shin late last year was seen as part of efforts to resolve disputes involving the top prosecutor that peaked when Choo served as justice minister.
