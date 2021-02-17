Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

February 17, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul -5/-10 Sunny 0

Incheon -5/-9 Sunny 20

Suwon -4/-10 Sunny 20

Cheongju -4/-8 Snow 60

Daejeon -3/-8 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon -3/-12 Cloudy 20

Gangneung -1/-8 Sunny 0

Jeonju -3/-7 Snow 60

Gwangju -2/-5 Snow 80

Jeju 03/01 Sleet 60

Daegu -2/-7 Sunny 20

Busan 01/-4 Cloudy 10

