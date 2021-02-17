Seoul stocks slump late Wed. morning on tech, auto losses
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks dipped more than 1 percent late Wednesday morning amid losses in tech and auto stocks.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index fell 39.08 points, or 1.24 percent, to 3,124.17 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks fell after a lackluster start as the KOSPI's three-day gain increased valuation pressure, in addition to concerns over rising bond yields.
Top cap Samsung Electronics lost 2 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 2.64 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor shed 1.82 percent, and giant internet portal operator Naver fell 0.76 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics declined 2.14 percent, with Celltrion retreating 2.46 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem moved down 1.64 percent, while rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI dropped 0.25 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,107.75 won against the U.S. dollar, down 7.65 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
2
BTS hit 'DNA' exceeds 1.2 bln views on YouTube
-
3
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
4
Singer Rain to release first EP in three years next month
-
5
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
2
BTS hit 'DNA' exceeds 1.2 bln views on YouTube
-
3
Singer Rain to release first EP in three years next month
-
4
S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
1
N. Korea attempted to steal COVID-19 vaccine, treatment technology via hacking: NIS
-
2
New virus cases most since early January, post-holiday resurgence looming
-
3
Over 5,000 virus rule violations reported during Lunar New Year holiday
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
5
(LEAD) S. Korea signs deals with Novavax, Pfizer to secure additional vaccines for 23 mln: PM