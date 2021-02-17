Celltrion begins supplying COVID-19 antibody treatment
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean pharmaceutical giant Celltrion Inc. began supplying its COVID-19 antibody treatment to medical institutions in the country Wednesday.
CT-P59 won the drug safety agency's conditional approval earlier this month, becoming the first locally made treatment for COVID-19.
CT-P59 will be administered to COVID-19 patients at higher risk, referring to people aged 60 and older, or with health conditions like heart disease, diabetes, high pressure or chronic diseases that affect the respiratory system.
Last month, Celltrion announced top-line results from its randomized and placebo controlled global phase-two clinical study, saying CT-P59 reduces the recovery time and the chance of a severe case.
Celltrion plans to conduct a global phase-three clinical trial, a pivotal part of the study, in more than 10 countries to obtain more comprehensive safety and efficacy results of CT-P59.
CT-P59 takes the form of an intravenous injection that is directly injected into the vein for 90 minutes.
