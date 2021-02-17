F&F Q4 net profit down 3.2 pct. to 48.8 bln won
All News 13:41 February 17, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- F&F Co. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 48.8 billion won (US$44.1 million), down 3.2 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the October-December period rose 2.5 percent on-year to 72.1 billion won. Sales increased 4.9 percent to 345.7 billion won.
The operating profit was 17.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
2
BTS hit 'DNA' exceeds 1.2 bln views on YouTube
-
3
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
4
Singer Rain to release first EP in three years next month
-
5
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
2
BTS hit 'DNA' exceeds 1.2 bln views on YouTube
-
3
Singer Rain to release first EP in three years next month
-
4
S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
5
(4th LD) S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
1
N. Korea attempted to steal COVID-19 vaccine, treatment technology via hacking: NIS
-
2
New virus cases most since early January, post-holiday resurgence looming
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
4
Over 5,000 virus rule violations reported during Lunar New Year holiday
-
5
Kia teases exterior design of all-new K8