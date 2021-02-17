Go to Contents Go to Navigation

F&F 2020 net profit down 22.6 pct. to 85.1 bln won

All News 13:42 February 17, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- F&F Co. on Wednesday reported its 2020 net profit of 85.1 billion won (US$76.9 million), down 22.6 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 122.6 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 150.7 billion from the previous year. Annual sales fell 7.9 percent to 838.1 billion won.
