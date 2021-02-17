Top diplomats of S. Korea, Canada hold phone talks on bilateral ties
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong spoke by phone with his Canadian counterpart, Marc Garneau, on Wednesday and discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations, the foreign ministry said.
During the talks, the ministers agreed to closely work together in tackling global challenges like the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change as "responsible middle powers and strategic partners that share the values of democracy and free trade," the ministry said.
The two sides also agreed to explore ways to strengthen economic cooperation, including areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and others related to the fourth industrial revolution.
Chung asked for Canada's unwavering support and cooperation for the peace process on the Korean Peninsula, according to the ministry.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
2
BTS hit 'DNA' exceeds 1.2 bln views on YouTube
-
3
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
4
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
2
BTS hit 'DNA' exceeds 1.2 bln views on YouTube
-
3
S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
5
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
1
N. Korea attempted to steal COVID-19 vaccine, treatment technology via hacking: NIS
-
2
New virus cases most since early January, post-holiday resurgence looming
-
3
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
4
Kia teases exterior design of all-new K8
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. leader's wife makes 1st public appearance in over a year