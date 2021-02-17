Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Moon receives credentials of 8 new foreign envoys

All News 14:53 February 17, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday received the credentials of eight newly appointed foreign ambassadors to South Korea.

They are ambassadors from Australia, Costa Rica, Finland, Israel, Kenya, Mongolia, Nicaragua and the European Union, Cheong Wa Dae said after the ceremony held at the presidential office.

President Moon Jae-in (2nd from R) walks toward a meeting room with newly appointed foreign ambassadors right after receiving their credentials at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on Feb. 17, 2021. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!