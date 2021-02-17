Moon receives credentials of 8 new foreign envoys
All News 14:53 February 17, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday received the credentials of eight newly appointed foreign ambassadors to South Korea.
They are ambassadors from Australia, Costa Rica, Finland, Israel, Kenya, Mongolia, Nicaragua and the European Union, Cheong Wa Dae said after the ceremony held at the presidential office.
