Shinsegae turns to black in Q4
All News 14:44 February 17, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae Inc. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net income of 39.5 billion won (US$35.7 million), turning from a loss of 169.2 billion won a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 46.9 percent on-year to 103.1 billion won. Revenue decreased 24.2 percent to 1.34 trillion won.
The operating profit was 7.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
