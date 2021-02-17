Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Shinsegae swings to red in 2020

All News 14:44 February 17, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae Inc. on Wednesday reported its 2020 net loss of 61 billion won (US$55.1 million), turning from a profit of 593.1 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the year fell 81.1 percent on-year to 88.4 billion won. Annual sales decreased 25.5 percent to 4.76 trillion won.
