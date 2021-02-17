Shinsegae International Q4 net profit up 30.6 pct. to 24.8 bln won
All News 14:49 February 17, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae International Inc. on Wednesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 24.8 billion won (US$22.4 million), up 30.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 17.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 21.7 billion won a year ago. Sales fell 3.5 percent to 383.6 billion won.
The operating profit was 15.1 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
2
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
3
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
5
(URGENT) S. Korea eases social distancing to Level 2 for greater Seoul area, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more people
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
2
S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
4
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
1
Court rejects retrial petition by woman convicted of severing attempted rapist's tongue
-
2
Questions arise over N.K. man's alleged hourslong swim in winter sea for defection
-
3
New COVID-19 cases fall back in 500s; infections at workplaces on rise
-
4
(5th LD) New COVID-19 cases over 600 for 2nd day, virus fight struggling with cluster infections
-
5
Chinese, Indonesian, Taiwanese flat-rolled steel dumped into local market: trade commission