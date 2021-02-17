Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Shinsegae International 2020 net income down 31.3 pct. to 50.8 bln won

All News 14:49 February 17, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Shinsegae International Inc. on Wednesday reported its 2020 net profit of 50.8 billion won (US$46 million), down 31.3 percent from a year earlier.

Operating profit for the year was 33.8 billion won, down 60 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales fell 6.8 percent to 1.32 trillion won.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!