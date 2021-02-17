Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Cheong Wa Dae, White House open new hotline to communicate on economy, global issues

All News 15:49 February 17, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Top South Korean and U.S. presidential aides had phone discussions Wednesday on strengthening partnerships on the economy, trade and global issues, Cheong Wa Dae said.

During the 35-minute talks with Kim Sang-jo, President Moon Jae-in's chief of staff for policy, Brian Deese, top economic adviser for President Joe Biden, took note of South Korea's anti-coronavirus fight and efforts for economic recovery, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council (NEC), then emphasized the significance of aggressive fiscal policy to get the world economy back on track.

He proposed that Seoul and Washington cement bilateral and multilateral cooperation to address pending issues in a "swift and fair" manner, Kang told reporters.

Kim Sang-jo, top Cheong Wa Dae aide to President Moon Jae-in for policy issues, in a file photo (Yonhap)

Kim agreed that the two sides need to work more closely together in various policy fields, including a response to climate change and regional trade.

Their phone conversation represented the opening of a separate channel between Kim's office and the NEC, separate from the longtime communication channel between Cheong Wa Dae and the White House on security issues.

It reflects the increased need for closer economic cooperation between the allies, Kang said.

Kim and Deese also agreed to maintain their hotline for frequent consultations, he added.

