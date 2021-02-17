KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
BukwangPharm 22,300 DN 700
ILJIN MATERIALS 80,000 UP 2,000
Daewoong 40,300 DN 700
SamyangFood 93,400 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,750 UP 1,100
CJ CheilJedang 441,000 UP 9,000
TaekwangInd 968,000 UP 4,000
SsangyongCement 7,030 DN 10
KAL 28,550 DN 550
AmoreG 62,300 DN 200
HyundaiMtr 243,500 DN 4,000
DongkukStlMill 8,790 UP 120
Hyundai M&F INS 20,800 UP 150
Daesang 27,250 DN 450
SKNetworks 5,250 DN 40
SK hynix 130,000 DN 2,500
HyundaiEng&Const 42,300 DN 700
CUCKOO HOMESYS 40,000 UP 700
Youngpoong 578,000 UP 25,000
KCC 210,000 DN 5,000
SKBP 150,500 DN 1,000
ORION Holdings 14,550 UP 50
NEXENTIRE 7,310 DN 190
CHONGKUNDANG 182,000 DN 8,000
HITEJINRO 34,700 DN 600
Yuhan 65,700 DN 700
CJ LOGISTICS 174,500 DN 4,500
DOOSAN 51,400 UP 400
DL 83,600 DN 2,700
KiaMtr 83,200 DN 2,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 91,800 0
ShinhanGroup 32,900 UP 50
YUNGJIN PHARM 6,550 DN 130
LG Corp. 105,500 DN 6,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 160,500 UP 7,000
BoryungPharm 20,350 DN 350
L&L 13,300 UP 50
LOTTE Fine Chem 55,800 DN 1,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 41,550 UP 1,250
Shinsegae 251,000 DN 3,000
