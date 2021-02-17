KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Nongshim 288,500 DN 3,000
SGBC 103,500 DN 6,000
Hyosung 91,800 DN 200
LOTTE 34,550 DN 700
Binggrae 57,500 DN 200
GCH Corp 41,600 DN 2,100
LotteChilsung 125,500 UP 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,950 UP 20
POSCO 270,500 DN 1,000
SPC SAMLIP 73,800 UP 700
SAMSUNG SDS 203,000 DN 1,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,400 DN 900
KUMHOTIRE 4,050 DN 50
DB INSURANCE 39,350 UP 650
SamsungElec 83,200 DN 1,700
NHIS 11,500 DN 150
SK Discovery 68,800 DN 2,000
LS 73,000 UP 1,000
GC Corp 427,000 DN 11,000
SamsungF&MIns 172,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,450 DN 700
Kogas 34,300 UP 1,000
Hanwha 32,900 DN 900
DB HiTek 64,700 DN 1,800
CJ 96,200 DN 2,400
JWPHARMA 30,850 DN 350
LGInt 27,400 UP 250
HANKOOK & COMPANY 21,500 UP 450
F&F 136,000 UP 13,500
HANWHA LIFE 3,300 UP 335
TAEYOUNG E&C 12,150 0
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 42,200 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 805,000 UP 2,000
KPIC 381,000 DN 12,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 10,050 DN 50
SKC 138,000 UP 1,500
GS Retail 36,050 UP 350
Ottogi 578,000 DN 3,000
IlyangPharm 51,600 DN 1,300
NamsunAlum 4,300 DN 65
