KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
MERITZ SECU 3,820 UP 10
GS E&C 39,400 DN 600
HtlShilla 82,000 0
Hanmi Science 70,500 DN 4,200
SamsungElecMech 201,000 DN 500
Hanssem 105,000 DN 1,000
KSOE 104,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 51,700 DN 1,200
OCI 117,000 DN 3,000
LS ELECTRIC 61,600 DN 900
KorZinc 422,000 UP 500
SamsungHvyInd 6,540 DN 60
SYC 62,800 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 50,100 DN 1,400
IS DONGSEO 54,900 DN 100
S-Oil 90,000 UP 1,800
LG Innotek 217,000 UP 6,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 300,500 DN 11,000
HMM 15,800 UP 700
HYUNDAI WIA 88,100 DN 2,200
KumhoPetrochem 256,500 DN 10,500
Mobis 325,500 DN 8,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 41,600 DN 1,300
HDC HOLDINGS 11,250 DN 250
S-1 82,000 DN 1,700
ZINUS 95,500 DN 100
Hanchem 237,000 UP 6,500
DWS 55,800 DN 1,500
KEPCO 23,800 UP 250
SamsungSecu 39,300 DN 450
KG DONGBU STL 11,500 UP 200
SKTelecom 253,000 UP 2,000
S&T MOTIV 67,200 UP 400
HyundaiElev 46,150 DN 300
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 26,250 DN 100
Hanon Systems 17,150 DN 350
SK 298,500 DN 5,000
ShinpoongPharm 78,300 DN 100
Handsome 37,100 UP 200
Asiana Airlines 14,900 DN 100
