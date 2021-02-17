KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
COWAY 71,000 DN 1,300
LOTTE SHOPPING 117,500 DN 1,500
IBK 8,500 UP 60
DONGSUH 39,850 UP 700
SamsungEng 13,100 DN 200
SAMSUNG C&T 131,000 DN 2,000
PanOcean 5,130 DN 10
SAMSUNG CARD 32,200 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 20,050 DN 200
KT 26,650 UP 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL184500 UP5000
LOTTE TOUR 18,350 UP 250
LG Uplus 12,700 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 76,800 UP 3,400
KT&G 80,100 0
DHICO 11,500 DN 350
Doosanfc 60,800 DN 1,100
LG Display 24,750 DN 150
Kangwonland 24,700 DN 450
NAVER 392,000 DN 2,000
Kakao 509,000 DN 5,000
NCsoft 999,000 DN 16,000
KIWOOM 147,000 DN 3,500
DSME 26,250 DN 650
DSINFRA 8,210 DN 150
DWEC 6,120 DN 10
DongwonF&B 199,000 UP 500
KEPCO KPS 27,950 DN 100
LGH&H 1,616,000 DN 11,000
LGCHEM 957,000 DN 21,000
KEPCO E&C 18,000 DN 450
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 79,800 DN 900
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,000 DN 500
LGELECTRONICS 176,000 UP 3,500
Celltrion 321,500 DN 3,500
Huchems 25,500 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 137,500 DN 3,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 80,500 DN 900
KIH 89,700 DN 700
LOTTE Himart 38,250 DN 400
