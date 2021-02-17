Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

15:40 February 17, 2021

GS 40,950 UP 750
CJ CGV 26,750 DN 300
LIG Nex1 41,650 UP 50
Fila Holdings 42,950 DN 200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 208,000 DN 3,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 37,950 UP 900
AMOREPACIFIC 227,000 DN 6,000
FOOSUNG 11,900 DN 350
SK Innovation 297,000 UP 12,500
POONGSAN 34,500 UP 1,400
KBFinancialGroup 44,800 DN 250
Hansae 18,350 UP 50
LG HAUSYS 77,700 DN 900
Youngone Corp 37,600 DN 300
CSWIND 83,700 DN 2,400
GKL 15,350 DN 200
KOLON IND 56,800 DN 1,200
HanmiPharm 358,000 DN 6,000
BNK Financial Group 5,900 UP 40
emart 186,500 DN 2,500
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY486 00 UP1150
KOLMAR KOREA 52,400 DN 700
HANJINKAL 58,800 DN 1,500
DoubleUGames 61,800 DN 500
CUCKOO 118,000 0
COSMAX 106,500 DN 1,000
MANDO 70,200 DN 1,000
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 786,000 DN 10,000
INNOCEAN 62,300 DN 600
Doosan Bobcat 36,400 DN 100
H.S.ENTERPRISE 13,800 UP 650
Netmarble 133,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S270000 DN4000
ORION 139,000 UP 7,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 20,300 UP 100
BGF Retail 166,500 DN 8,000
SKCHEM 381,000 DN 10,500
HDC-OP 28,750 DN 350
WooriFinancialGroup 9,580 DN 40
Big Hit 249,000 UP 1,000
(MORE)

