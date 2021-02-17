Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korea's PC market grows over 15 pct in 2020: data

All News 16:05 February 17, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's personal computer (PC) market grew more than 15 percent last year, industry data showed Wednesday, due to the rise of online education and remote working amid the pandemic.

Domestic PC shipments totaled 5.26 million units in 2020, up 15.7 percent from a year ago, according to the data from market researcher IDC Korea.

This was the first time since 2013 that PC shipments in South Korea topped 5 million units. The annual market growth was also higher than the global average of 12.9 percent, IDC Korea added.

Of the total, desktop shipments accounted for 2.31 million units in 2020, up 5.3 percent from a year ago, while laptop shipments jumped 25.4 percent on-year to 2.95 million units over the cited period, according to IDC Korea.

Desktop shipments for home use soared 85.7 percent on-year to 893,000 units as many schools offered remote learning amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Laptop shipments for education purposes also more than doubled to 206,000 units in 2020.

This file photo, taken on Aug. 26, 2020, shows a computer room at a high school in Suwon, south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

