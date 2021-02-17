S. Korean Bond Yields on Feb. 17, 2021
All News 16:30 February 17, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 0.669 0.668 +0.1
3-year TB 0.986 0.984 +0.2
10-year TB 1.862 1.850 +1.2
2-year MSB 0.858 0.853 +0.5
3-year CB (AA-) 2.043 2.041 +0.2
91-day CD 0.740 0.740 0.0
(END)
