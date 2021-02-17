Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.
-----------------
Celltrion begins supplying COVID-19 antibody treatment
SEOUL -- South Korean pharmaceutical giant Celltrion Inc. began supplying its COVID-19 antibody treatment to medical institutions in the country Wednesday.
CT-P59 won the drug safety agency's conditional approval earlier this month, becoming the first locally made treatment for COVID-19.
-----------------
N. Korea expands missile facilities, but no unusual signs at nuclear sites: defense ministry
SEOUL -- North Korea has been expanding missile development facilities, but has shown no unusual signs at its demolished nuclear testing site or its long-suspended plutonium-producing reactor, the defense ministry said Wednesday.
The assessment was made in a report the ministry presented to the National Assembly's defense committee for a policy briefing session.
-----------------
Broker arrested in refugee application fraud involving 80 Pakistanis
BUSAN -- A foreign national has been arrested for helping about 80 Pakistanis submit asylum applications to South Korean authorities using forged documents, the immigration office in this southern port city said Wednesday.
The Busan Immigration Office said it has referred the foreign refugee broker, whose identity was withheld, to the prosecution to be indicted on charges of violating the Immigration Control Act.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon vows continued push for Korea peace in meeting with new foreign envoys
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed Wednesday that his government will not give up efforts for the denuclearization of Korea and lasting peace while conversing with eight newly appointed foreign ambassadors to Seoul.
He pointed out that 2021 marks the 30th anniversary of the two Koreas joining the United Nations simultaneously during the group meeting with the envoys held right after receiving their credentials at Cheong Wa Dae.
-----------------
(Yonhap Interview) Durability, versatility give Yang Hyeon-jong advantage at Texas Rangers' camp: coach
SEOUL -- Having recently signed a minor league deal with the Texas Rangers, veteran South Korean pitcher Yang Hyeon-jong will try to win a major league job at spring training this month.
And given his proven track record of durability and ability to command multiple pitches, Yang will have every opportunity to make the major league club, said Rangers' pitching coach Doug Mathis.
-----------------
(News Focus) Time to focus: Hyundai Motor zeroes in on EVs, future mobility
SEOUL -- With or without Apple, Hyundai Motor Group is in full gear to transform itself from a traditional automaker to a mobility provider.
After having been in the media spotlight as a potential partner for Apple's car project, Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp. said last week they were not in talks with the U.S. tech giant for its autonomous vehicle. It is not clear whether the discussions ended or were put on hold for now.
-----------------
(LEAD) Targeted support to pandemic-hit sectors is desirable for S. Korea: OECD chief
SEOUL -- The head of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) recommended Wednesday that South Korea provide targeted support to the sectors hit hard by the pandemic in light of growing pressure on public finances.
Angel Gurria, secretary-general of the OECD, said that providing selective support will help boost private consumption, compared with universal assistance to all families.
(END)
