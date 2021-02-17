Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Seoul National University doctor tests positive for COVID-19

All News 20:42 February 17, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- A doctor at Seoul National University Hospital (SNUH) tested positive for the new coronavirus Wednesday, hospital officials said.

The pediatric anesthesiologist working at its children's hospital took the coronavirus test after a family member was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday morning. SNUH is one of the nation's top general hospitals.

So far, 20 hospital workers and four patients have been confirmed to have been in contact with the physician, and all of them wore masks, officials said.

An epidemiological survey and virus testing on them are under way.

This photo taken on Feb. 1, 2021, shows Seoul National University Hospital in Seoul. (Yonhap)


Keywords
#hospital-coronavirus case
Issue Keywords
