U.S. review of N. Korea policy will address cyber threats: Price
WASHINGTON, Feb. 17 (Yonhap) -- The ongoing review of U.S. policy toward North Korea will also take into account cyber threats posed by the country, a spokesperson for the U.S. State Department said Wednesday.
Ned Price said the U.S. is well aware of "disruptive cyber attacks" committed by the North.
"Of course, most frequently we speak of North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile program, but, of course, it's malicious cyber activity is something we are carefully evaluating and looking at as well," the press secretary told a daily press briefing.
Price's remarks came in response to a request to confirm recent reports in South Korea that North Korea may have successfully hacked global pharmaceutical firms, such as Pfizer, to gain information on COVID-19 vaccines.
"We are aware of these reports, but we don't have a specific comment on this particular case," he said.
