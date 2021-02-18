Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Feb. 18.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon's plan for reform, embracement hits hurdle (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Murder by labor'; work stress leading to death (Kookmin Daily)
-- Shin Hyun-soo vows to resign multiple times, says he won't change his stance (Donga llbo)
-- 'Golden time' for medical treatment missed due to intensive training for Olympics gold (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Discord between justice ministry, prosecutors spreads to Cheong Wa Dae (Segye Times)
-- Shin Hyun-soo's proposal to establish special prosecutors dismissed (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Elderly at nursing homes would still settle for AstraZeneca (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Relentless tension between presidential office, prosecutors behind proposed resignation of Shin Hyun-soo (Hankyoreh)
-- Spy agency under Lee Myung-bak administration sought to curb 'pro-North' governors under ideological frame (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Cold spell hits U.S.; chip factories halt operations (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't shocked by employment jitters, seeks to provide subsidies to employers of part-timers (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Daily virus cases exceed 600, officials get worried (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Export sector to get W167tr trade finance boost (Korea Herald)
-- Korea sees resurgence in coronavirus cases ahead of new rules (Korea Times)
(END)
