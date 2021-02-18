Korean-language dailies

-- Moon's plan for reform, embracement hits hurdle (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'Murder by labor'; work stress leading to death (Kookmin Daily)

-- Shin Hyun-soo vows to resign multiple times, says he won't change his stance (Donga llbo)

-- 'Golden time' for medical treatment missed due to intensive training for Olympics gold (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Discord between justice ministry, prosecutors spreads to Cheong Wa Dae (Segye Times)

-- Shin Hyun-soo's proposal to establish special prosecutors dismissed (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Elderly at nursing homes would still settle for AstraZeneca (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Relentless tension between presidential office, prosecutors behind proposed resignation of Shin Hyun-soo (Hankyoreh)

-- Spy agency under Lee Myung-bak administration sought to curb 'pro-North' governors under ideological frame (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Cold spell hits U.S.; chip factories halt operations (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't shocked by employment jitters, seeks to provide subsidies to employers of part-timers (Korea Economic Daily)

