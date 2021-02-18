(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Feb. 18)

The Moon Jae-in administration has been championing peace with a nuclear-armed North Korea without any reassurances from it. To appease Pyongyang, Seoul went so far as to suspend or scale down its own military drills or even those with the United States, and placed officers on top posts without considering their genuine qualifications. Even if the Defense Ministry spends a whopping 52.8 trillion won ($47.7 billion) this year to modernize and reinforce weapons, it cannot expect our combat capabilities to get a boost under such circumstances. We hope our military will wake up and think about its raison d'être before it's too late.