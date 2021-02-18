Remains of Korean War soldier identified 12 years after excavation
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea has identified the remains of a soldier killed in the 1950-53 Korean War through DNA analysis, 12 years after they were recovered from a former battle site, the defense ministry said Thursday.
The identification of the remains of Pfc. Son Joong-chul was possible as his 73-year-old son, Son Tae-gyu, registered his DNA sample with the government in 2019, according to the ministry. The late Son's remains were excavated in the southeastern city of Pohang in 2009.
The identification marks the 161st such case since South Korea began excavating remains in 2000 to find soldiers who died during the war.
The private first class died in 1950 at the age of 20 while fighting a battle.
Around 140,000 South Korean troops were killed in action, and some 450,000 others were injured during the three-year war. The number of fallen South Korean troops whose remains have yet to be recovered stands at around 123,000.
The ministry said it will hold a ceremony to mark Son's return and lay his remains at a national cemetery.
