Thursday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 February 18, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 01/-10 Sunny 0
Incheon 00/-8 Sunny 0
Suwon 01/-9 Sunny 0
Cheongju 01/-8 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 02/-8 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 02/-13 Sunny 0
Gangneung 04/-8 Sunny 0
Jeonju 01/-7 Cloudy 30
Gwangju 01/-4 Snow 30
Jeju 05/01 Sleet 60
Daegu 03/-7 Cloudy 0
Busan 04/-6 Sunny 0
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS hit 'DNA' exceeds 1.2 bln views on YouTube
-
2
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
3
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
4
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
5
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
Most Saved
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
2
BTS hit 'DNA' exceeds 1.2 bln views on YouTube
-
3
S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
4
(4th LD) S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
5
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
1
Police opt for murder charge against couple who allegedly abused niece to death
-
2
New virus cases most since early January, post-holiday resurgence looming
-
3
N. Korea attempted to steal COVID-19 vaccine, treatment technology via hacking: NIS
-
4
(LEAD) N.K. leader's wife makes 1st public appearance in over a year
-
5
Kia teases exterior design of all-new K8