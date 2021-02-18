Thursday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

All News 09:01 February 18, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 01/-10 Sunny 0

Incheon 00/-8 Sunny 0

Suwon 01/-9 Sunny 0

Cheongju 01/-8 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 02/-8 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 02/-13 Sunny 0

Gangneung 04/-8 Sunny 0

Jeonju 01/-7 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 01/-4 Snow 30

Jeju 05/01 Sleet 60

Daegu 03/-7 Cloudy 0

Busan 04/-6 Sunny 0

