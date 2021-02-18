Residents' foreign currency deposits fall in January
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- Foreign currency deposits at banks in South Korea fell in January on a decline in corporate holdings of the U.S. dollar deposits, central bank data showed Thursday.
Outstanding foreign currency-denominated deposits held by residents amounted to US$89.3 billion as of end-January, down $4.8 billion from the previous month, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
The decline came as companies repaid their U.S. dollar-denominated debts last month, the BOK said.
Residents include local citizens, foreigners staying here for more than six months and foreign companies. The data excludes interbank foreign currency deposits.
The dollar-denominated deposits fell by $3.8 billion on-month to $76.16 billion last month. Euro deposits also declined by $350 million to $4.36 billion.
Corporate deposits declined by $4.71 billion to $69.68 billion, and deposits held by individuals fell by $110 million on-month to $19.7 billion, according to the data.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
2
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
3
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
5
Journal launches investigation into controversial claim of Harvard professor over comfort women
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
2
S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
4
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
1
Police opt for murder charge against couple who allegedly abused niece to death
-
2
N. Korea attempted to steal COVID-19 vaccine, treatment technology via hacking: NIS
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases most since early January, post-holiday resurgence looming
-
4
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases over 600 for 2nd day, virus fight struggling with cluster infections
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases most since early January, post-holiday resurgence looming