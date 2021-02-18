Army officer tests positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- An Army officer in Pocheon, north of Seoul, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Thursday.
The officer was confirmed to have contracted the virus after developing symptoms, according to the ministry. It was not known how he got the virus.
The case raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 563.
Of them, 554 patients have been fully cured while the other nine are under treatment.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 621 new virus cases Thursday, bringing the total caseload to 85,567.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
2
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
3
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
5
Journal launches investigation into controversial claim of Harvard professor over comfort women
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
2
S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
4
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
1
Police opt for murder charge against couple who allegedly abused niece to death
-
2
N. Korea attempted to steal COVID-19 vaccine, treatment technology via hacking: NIS
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases most since early January, post-holiday resurgence looming
-
4
(LEAD) New virus cases most since early January, post-holiday resurgence looming
-
5
(LEAD) N.K. leader's wife makes 1st public appearance in over a year