Seoul stocks extend losses on U.S. inflation concerns
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended losses late Thursday morning, tracking overnight tech losses on Wall Street that stemmed from concerns of inflation and bond yield hikes.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 21.68 points, or 0.69 percent, to 3,112.05 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Foreign and institutional appetite for risk assets remained low after the KOSPI's 0.93 percent decline in the previous session.
Overnight, the Nasdaq lost 0.58 percent as tech stocks, sensitive to high inflation, retreated amid expectations of global economic rebound.
Tech and auto fared weak in Seoul as well.
Top cap Samsung Electronics shed 0.72 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dipped 2.69 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor moved down 2.26 percent, and giant internet portal operator Naver declined 0.38 percent.
Leading chemical firm LG Chem retreated 1.04 percent, and rechargeable battery maker Samsung SDI went down 1.24 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Samsung Biologics advanced 0.25 percent, with Celltrion climbing 0.47 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,105.2 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.3 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
2
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
3
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
5
Journal launches investigation into controversial claim of Harvard professor over comfort women
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
2
S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
4
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
1
Police opt for murder charge against couple who allegedly abused niece to death
-
2
N. Korea attempted to steal COVID-19 vaccine, treatment technology via hacking: NIS
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases most since early January, post-holiday resurgence looming
-
4
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases over 600 for 2nd day, virus fight struggling with cluster infections
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases most since early January, post-holiday resurgence looming