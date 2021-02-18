U.N. begins to refer to N.K. leader as 'president,' not 'chairman'
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations has started referring to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as "president" instead of his previous title "chairman," a change apparently made at the request of Pyongyang, a unification ministry official said Thursday.
State media had mostly used "chairman" of the State Affairs Commission (SAC) in describing the leader, but since early this month, "president" has replaced the previous title in what experts see as intended to rev up his status as head of state in the international community.
"A U.N. document (listing the leaders of its members) found on its website is also using the president title (for Kim)," the official said on condition of anonymity. "As far as we know, such a change can be possible at the request of a member country."
The official also said that using "president" for the leader appears to fit into a globally accepted term for head of state.
The "president" title is used to describe leaders in many democratic countries, and also in China and Russia. In North Korea, the title had been reserved for Kim Il-sung, the late state founder and grandfather of the current leader.
Experts say that using "president" for Kim might be in line with the North's efforts to present itself as a "normal state" to the international community.
Some say that the recent change might also be intended to distinguish Kim's status as head of state in clear distinction from "general secretary" of the Workers' Party, which focuses more on his role as leader of the ruling party.
Last month, the North renamed the Ministry of People's Armed Forces as the defense ministry, a step widely seen as an effort to fit into the image of a "normal state."
kokobj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
Korean Air offers 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
-
2
SHINee, 2PM among boy bands poised to return to stage after military service
-
3
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
4
(3rd LD) N. Korean man captured after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
5
Journal launches investigation into controversial claim of Harvard professor over comfort women
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. preparing to stage combined exercise in mid-March: sources
-
2
S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
3
(4th LD) S. Korea decides to ease social distancing, retains ban on gatherings of 5 or more
-
4
K-pop soloist Chungha hopes to provide 3-min relief for fans with new music
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases bounce back to over 400; deals signed to secure additional vaccines
-
1
Police opt for murder charge against couple who allegedly abused niece to death
-
2
N. Korea attempted to steal COVID-19 vaccine, treatment technology via hacking: NIS
-
3
(3rd LD) New virus cases most since early January, post-holiday resurgence looming
-
4
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases over 600 for 2nd day, virus fight struggling with cluster infections
-
5
(2nd LD) New virus cases most since early January, post-holiday resurgence looming