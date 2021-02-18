Go to Contents Go to Navigation

E-Mart 2020 net profit up 62 pct. to 362.6 bln won

All News 13:05 February 18, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- E-Mart Inc. on Thursday reported its 2020 net income of 362.6 billion won (US$328 million), up 62 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the year was 237.2 million won, down 99.8 percent from the previous year, the company said in a regulatory filing. Annual sales rose 15.6 percent to 22.03 trillion won.
(END)

Keywords
#E-Mart-2020 earnings
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!