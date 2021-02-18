Hanwha Solutions remains in red in Q4
All News 14:01 February 18, 2021
SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 99.3 billion won (US$89.7 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 65.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 46.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 5.2 percent to 2.56 trillion won.
The operating profit was 52.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)
