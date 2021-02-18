Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Solutions remains in red in Q4

All News 14:01 February 18, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. on Thursday reported its fourth-quarter net loss of 99.3 billion won (US$89.7 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 65.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 46.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 5.2 percent to 2.56 trillion won.

The operating profit was 52.3 percent lower than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!