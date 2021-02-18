Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hanwha Solutions swings to profits in 2020

All News 14:01 February 18, 2021

SEOUL, Feb. 18 (Yonhap) -- Hanwha Solutions Corp. on Thursday reported its 2020 net profit of 301.7 billion won (US$272.7 million), shifting from a loss of 248.9 billion won a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 594.2 billion won in operating profit for the year, compared with 459.2 billion from the previous year. Annual revenue fell 2.8 percent to 9.19 trillion won.
